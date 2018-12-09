iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Position Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 452.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,998,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $67.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

