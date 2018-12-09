iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Stake Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,043,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 45,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 133.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 94,834 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

