Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 385,707 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 149.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 385,707 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 12.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $119,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $133,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $14,403,995.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,970,389.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.95.

Shares of AAPL opened at $168.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $858.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

