J Alexanders (JAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

J Alexanders stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.27. J Alexanders has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that J Alexanders will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in J Alexanders in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in J Alexanders by 411.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J Alexanders in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in J Alexanders by 46.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J Alexanders in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

