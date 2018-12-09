Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 6,303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 731,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 719,782 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,006 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,104,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 81,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oracle from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

ORCL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $185,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

