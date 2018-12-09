Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.36. 640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 377,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, major shareholder Nantucket Investments Ltd sold 325,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $595,875.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jaguar Health (JAGX) Shares Down 2.7%” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/jaguar-health-jagx-shares-down-2-7.html.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.