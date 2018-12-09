Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 55,668 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Edison International has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Edward Jones cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

