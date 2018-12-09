Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $13.23 Million Position in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chemed by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $302.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $234.00 and a 1 year high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $444.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.16 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In other Chemed news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total value of $3,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,532,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $2,141,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,293 shares in the company, valued at $43,232,832.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,953 shares of company stock worth $7,678,463. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Chemed in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

