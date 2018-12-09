Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Conn’s Inc (CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conn’s had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.73 on Friday. Conn’s has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $792.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, insider Brian Daly acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 213.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 24,061.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.