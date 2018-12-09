Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Toyota Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

TM opened at $119.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $114.14 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.83 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

