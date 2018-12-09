Jefferies Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 154.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 87.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR opened at $75.42 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. UBS Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $41,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,769.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $810,024.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,962.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/jefferies-group-llc-has-3-22-million-holdings-in-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-spr.html.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.