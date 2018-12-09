Jefferies Group LLC Invests $3.38 Million in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Stock

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,522,000 after purchasing an additional 227,613 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.01. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.83%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,056.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/jefferies-group-llc-invests-3-38-million-in-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep-stock.html.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.