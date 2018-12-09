John W. Martin Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ferguson Plc (FERG) Stock

Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG) insider John W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,917 ($64.25) per share, for a total transaction of £491,700 ($642,493.14).

Shares of FERG stock opened at GBX 4,825.50 ($63.05) on Friday. Ferguson Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,427 ($57.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,722 ($74.77).

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price target (up from GBX 6,000 ($78.40)) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,518 ($85.17) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 6,537 ($85.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,407.46 ($83.72).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/john-w-martin-acquires-10000-shares-of-ferguson-plc-ferg-stock.html.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.