Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Unio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.90.

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $24,405,814.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,772,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $5,774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,544 shares of company stock valued at $74,414,877 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

