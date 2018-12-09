Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $54.66 and last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 4068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $91.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 8.48%.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

JOUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $621.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/johnson-outdoors-jout-reaches-new-12-month-low-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.