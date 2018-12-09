JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 316,953 Shares of Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4,210.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.01% of Ambarella worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after buying an additional 144,604 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,549,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after buying an additional 167,095 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 953,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after buying an additional 52,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 948,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after buying an additional 133,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 517,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.09. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.12 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ambarella to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 10,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $381,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $54,436.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,488 in the last ninety days. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 316,953 Shares of Ambarella Inc (AMBA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/jpmorgan-chase-co-acquires-316953-shares-of-ambarella-inc-amba.html.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.