JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 609,182 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 483.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,889,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,792,000 after buying an additional 3,297,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. ValuEngine lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $15.83 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

