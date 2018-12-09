JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.83 Million Stake in 1st Source Co. (SRCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.94% of 1st Source worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in 1st Source by 27.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in 1st Source by 372.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 1st Source by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRCE. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

SRCE opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

