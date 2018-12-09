JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Shares of JPM opened at $103.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

