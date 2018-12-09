JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) Holdings Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,764 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $50.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

