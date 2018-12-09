Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Just Energy Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Just Energy Group has a payout ratio of 178.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Just Energy Group to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

NYSE JE opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JE shares. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

