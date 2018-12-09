Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Insider David John Wilson Buys 7,700 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) insider David John Wilson acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,186.00.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, David John Wilson acquired 50,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, David John Wilson acquired 210,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$993,300.00.

TSE:KEL opened at C$4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a 12-month low of C$4.04 and a 12-month high of C$10.01.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$100.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd will post 0.139999991228916 earnings per share for the current year.

KEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.66.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

