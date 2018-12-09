KemPharm Inc (KMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.55). KemPharm reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17).

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMPH shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,012,650 shares of company stock worth $6,032,461. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 1,847.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPH stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.83. 456,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,697. KemPharm has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

