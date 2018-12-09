Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €84.00 Price Target for Bayer (BAYN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Societe Generale set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.80 ($105.58).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €63.43 ($73.76) on Thursday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

