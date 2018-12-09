KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mongodb Inc (MDB)

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mongodb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the company will earn ($2.26) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.24). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mongodb’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. Nomura lowered Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mongodb from $79.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $93.23.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $78,765.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 63,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $5,349,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 973,904 shares of company stock valued at $79,863,660. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1,556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1,628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 565,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

