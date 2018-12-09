KeyCorp Trims Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Target Price to $165.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s FY2018 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.00 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.69.

NYSE LH opened at $141.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $139.18 and a 1 year high of $190.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth $215,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

