Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,862,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.63% of Kimco Realty worth $114,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 140,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 533,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,385.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 323,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 301,510 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

