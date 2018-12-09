Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KIM opened at $16.93 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

