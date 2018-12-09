King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NV5 Global by 188.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,138 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 51.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 1,145 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $95,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $729,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,145 shares of company stock worth $1,553,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. NV5 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

