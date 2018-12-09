King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,378,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 120,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,526,000 after buying an additional 90,252 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,803,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,870 shares of company stock worth $729,718. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $205.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $203.49 and a 1 year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

