King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $122.41 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $117.74 and a 12-month high of $163.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $188.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.12.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,752.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

