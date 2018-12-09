King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

