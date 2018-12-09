Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) CEO Acquires $11,400.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) CEO John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald purchased 847 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $2,083.62.

On Friday, November 16th, John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald purchased 761 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $2,085.14.

On Wednesday, October 31st, John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald purchased 763 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $2,082.99.

On Monday, October 15th, John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald purchased 773 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $2,087.10.

On Monday, October 1st, John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald purchased 743 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $2,087.83.

On Monday, September 17th, John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald purchased 656 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $2,007.36.

On Monday, September 10th, John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald purchased 13,700 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $33,565.00.

KFS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 538,013 shares during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services comprises approximately 10.1% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 18.25% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

