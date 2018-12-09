Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Stake Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476,245 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Kinross Gold worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 229,162 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 53.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,597,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 972,943 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 153,847 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 205.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 259,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,914,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 838,584 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KGC opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.26. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

