KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,018,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,712,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

