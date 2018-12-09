Korea Electric Power (KEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

KEP has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 225,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

