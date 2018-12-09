Korea Investment CORP Has $630.38 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392,643 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Microsoft worth $630,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,073,529,000 after buying an additional 3,328,581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,451,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,411,199,000 after buying an additional 673,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,297,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,297,394,000 after buying an additional 1,398,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,912,713,000 after buying an additional 1,473,682 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,806,983,000 after buying an additional 726,904 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,784,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,255 shares of company stock worth $32,229,279 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $104.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

