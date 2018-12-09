Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Constellium NV (CSTM)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $844.66 million, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.25. Constellium NV has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Constellium NV (CSTM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/korea-investment-corp-raises-position-in-constellium-nv-cstm.html.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.