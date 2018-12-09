Kroger (KR) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Stephens

Kroger (NYSE:KR) has been given a $30.00 price objective by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

KR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

KR stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Kroger has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Ellen Adcock sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $57,738.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,083.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,890,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,063,000 after buying an additional 660,052 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,779,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,122,000 after buying an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $6,770,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

