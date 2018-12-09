KT (KT) Lifted to “Neutral” at Nomura

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

KT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

KT stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. KT has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in KT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in KT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in KT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

