KushCoin (KUSH) Market Capitalization Hits $150,506.00

KushCoin (CURRENCY:KUSH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One KushCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KushCoin has traded flat against the dollar. KushCoin has a market cap of $150,506.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of KushCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KushCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.02032234 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008000 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000281 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000878 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001987 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001391 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KushCoin Coin Profile

KUSH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. KushCoin’s total supply is 5,630,849 coins. The official website for KushCoin is kushcoin.co. KushCoin’s official Twitter account is @kushcoindev.

Buying and Selling KushCoin

KushCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KushCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KushCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KushCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KushCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KushCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.