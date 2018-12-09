Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Stake Boosted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 30,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $141.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $139.18 and a 12-month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

