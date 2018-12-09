LALA World Market Cap Hits $445,391.00 (LALA)

LALA World (CURRENCY:LALA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One LALA World token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Liquid, IDEX and Kucoin. LALA World has a market capitalization of $445,391.00 and $519.00 worth of LALA World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LALA World has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.02678330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00136328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00176917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.09595790 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

LALA World Token Profile

LALA World’s genesis date was October 14th, 2017. LALA World’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,485,285 tokens. The Reddit community for LALA World is /r/LaLa_World. LALA World’s official Twitter account is @MyLaLaWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LALA World is lalaworld.io. The official message board for LALA World is medium.com/lala-world.

Buying and Selling LALA World

LALA World can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, COSS, IDEX, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LALA World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LALA World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LALA World using one of the exchanges listed above.

