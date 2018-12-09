LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

LTM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:LTM opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.70. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.20%. Equities analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTM. KBC Group NV raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 144.6% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 222,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

