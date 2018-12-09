Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.64.

Shares of LB opened at C$39.66 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$37.05 and a 12-month high of C$58.08.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

