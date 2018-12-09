Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

