Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.89 Million in J M Smucker Co (SJM) Stock

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Smucker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.09 per share, with a total value of $2,061,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 681,387 shares in the company, valued at $70,244,185.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $96.13 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.89 Million in J M Smucker Co (SJM) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/laurion-capital-management-lp-invests-1-89-million-in-j-m-smucker-co-sjm-stock.html.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.