Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,161 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,848.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, VP William Joseph Burke sold 15,600 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.14 per share, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,281.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $4,000,430. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.91 and a twelve month high of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

