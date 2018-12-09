Leading Brands (LBIX) Earning Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Leading Brands (NASDAQ:LBIX) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Leading Brands earned a news impact score of 2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ LBIX opened at $1.15 on Friday. Leading Brands has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

About Leading Brands

Leading Brands, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production and distribution of beverages. The company was formerly known as Brio Industries Inc and changed its name to Leading Brands, Inc in October 1999. Leading Brands, Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

