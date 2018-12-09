Lear Co. (LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post sales of $5.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $21.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $21.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.17 billion to $22.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.54. 559,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear has a 52 week low of $127.34 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

In other Lear news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,182,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after buying an additional 450,389 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 924,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,785,000 after buying an additional 366,915 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,368,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,274,000 after buying an additional 366,768 shares during the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 997,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,645,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,370,000 after buying an additional 323,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

